Rolando Blackburn marcó en el triunfo de The Strongest

El delantero panameño Rolando Blackburn volvió anotar con los colores atigrados de The Strongest.

En Bolivia, The Strongest y Always Ready se vieron las caras, donde los panameños Rolando Blackburn y Adolfo Machado fueron titulares en el club The Strongest.

Adolfo Machado jugó 60 minutos, mientras que Rolando Blackburn jugó 81 minutos.

The Strongest ganó 2-1 y uno de los goles fue de Rolando Blackburn al minuto 31.

Para Rolando Blackburn, este es su gol número 9 en la presente temporada con The Strongest en Bolivia.