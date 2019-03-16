Rolando Blackburn marcó en el triunfo de The Strongest

·
En Bolivia, The Strongest y Always Ready se vieron las caras, donde los panameños Rolando Blackburn y Adolfo Machado fueron titulares en el club The Strongest.
#Fecha13#ElAlto⏱¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO!¡GRAN VICTORIA ATIGRADA! 💛🖤Villa Ingenio se tiñó de oro y negro, y el pueblo atigrado festeja.#AlwaysReady 1 (Ovejero)#TheStrongest 2 (Blackburn, Cure)#VamosTigre⚽🇧🇴🐅⚽📸: Daniel Ríos-Samuel Flores / Prensa The Strongest pic.twitter.com/HY7T4tG8ni— Club The Strongest (@ClubStrongest) 16 de marzo de 2019
Adolfo Machado jugó 60 minutos, mientras que Rolando Blackburn jugó 81 minutos.
The Strongest ganó 2-1 y uno de los goles fue de Rolando Blackburn al minuto 31.
#Fecha13#ElAlto⏱31’ Primer tiempo. G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L del Tigre!!!Rolando Blackburn anota el primero de la tarde!#AlwaysReady 0#TheStrongest 1#VamosTigre⚽🇧🇴🐅⚽ pic.twitter.com/ocVeVskKRy— Club The Strongest (@ClubStrongest) 16 de marzo de 2019
Para Rolando Blackburn, este es su gol número 9 en la presente temporada con The Strongest en Bolivia.