Inglaterra

Joe Hart (West Ham)
Fraser Forster (Southampton)
Jack Butland (Stoke)
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)
Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
Phil Jones (Manchester United)
Harry Maguire (Leicester)
John Stones (Manchester City)
Michael Keane (Everton)
Chris Smailling (Manchester United)
Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Fabian Delph (Manchester City)
Jake Livermore (West Brom)
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool)
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth)
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
