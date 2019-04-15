Trump dará al "increíble" Tiger Woods la más alta distinción de EEUU

"Hablé con @TigerWoods para felicitarlo por su gran victoria ayer en @TheMasters", tuiteó Trump.

"Por su increíble Éxito y Retorno en los Deportes (Golf) y, aún más importante, en la VIDA, le otorgaré la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad", dijo Trump.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!