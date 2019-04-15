Trump dará al "increíble" Tiger Woods la más alta distinción de EEUU

·
Le hará un reconocimiento
"Hablé con @TigerWoods para felicitarlo por su gran victoria ayer en @TheMasters", tuiteó Trump.
"Por su increíble Éxito y Retorno en los Deportes (Golf) y, aún más importante, en la VIDA, le otorgaré la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad", dijo Trump.
Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de abril de 2019
Woods terminó el domingo con una sequía de 11 años al conseguir con el Masters de Augusta su decimoquinto título de Grand Slam.
Trump es un gran admirador y seguidor del juego, incluso posee varios clubes de golf de la marca Trump, y también es él mismo un estudioso de ese deporte.