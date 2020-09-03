Panameño González fue el número 40 en el Tour de Hungría 2020 de ciclismo

Tuvimos que desactivar esta cuenta porque el email no fue validado.


Continúa su paso por Europa
González, quien pertenece al equipo italiano Vini-Zabú KTM, tuvo un tiempo acumulado de 18 horas, 51 minutos y 9 segundos. Eso equivale a una diferencia de 5 minutos y 14 segundos del ganador del certamen, el húngaro Attila Valter (18 horas, 45 minutos y 55 segundos).
🇭🇺 VALTER ATTILA NYERI A TOUR DE HONGRIE-T!! . Történelmi siker: Valter Attila elsőként ért fel a Kékesre, ezzel pedig az összetettet is behúzta - 2005 óta az első magyarként! . Historical win for Attila Valter! He takes the stage, the yellow jersey, and becomes the first Hungarian winner of the Tour since 2005. . 1. VALTER ATTILA 🇭🇺 (CCC Team) 2. Quinn Simmons 🇺🇸 (Trek - Segafredo) +10 3. Damien Howson 🇦🇺 (Mitchelton - Scott) +12 4. Matteo Badilatti 🇨🇭 (Israel Start-Up Nation) +15 5. Tobias Foss 🇸🇯 (Team Jumbo-Visma) +17 . GC: 🟡 Valter Attila 🇭🇺 (CCC Team) 2. Quinn Simmons 🇺🇸 (Trek - Segafredo) +12 3. Damien Howson 🇦🇺 (Mitchelton - Scott) +16 4. Matteo Badilatti 🇨🇭 (Israel Start-Up Nation) +25 5. Tobias Foss 🇸🇯 (Team Jumbo-Visma) +26 6. Janez Brajkovic 🇸🇮 (Adria Mobil) +27 7. Alexis Guerin 🇫🇷 (Team Voralberg Santic) +30 8. Laurens Huys 🇧🇪 (Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles) +30 9. Cristian Rodriguez 🇪🇸 (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) +37 10. James Piccoli 🇨🇦 (Israel Start-Up Nation) +47 . 🟢 Jakub Mareczko 🇮🇹 (CCC Team) 🔴 VALTER ATTILA 🇭🇺 (CCC Team) ⚪ VALTER ATTILA 🇭🇺 (CCC Team) . 📸: @vanikzoltan . #victory #hungary #hun #magyar #magyarock #tourdehongrie #tdh #tourdehongrie2020 #tdh2020
Una publicación compartida de Tour de Hongrie (@tourdehongrie_official) el 2 Sep, 2020 a las 7:39 PDT
Esta fue la tercera prueba del Tour de Europa de la UCI (Unión Ciclista Internacional) en la que compitió el oriundo de la provincia de Los Santos. El 8 de agosto participó en la Clásica Milán-San Remo y, del 18 al 21 del mismo mes, estuvo presente en el Tour du Limousin Nouvelle-Aquitane en Francia.