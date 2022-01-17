En la gala de los premios The Best organizados por FIFA, se entregaron los primeros premios donde el fútbol femenino tiene principal participación.

La canadiense Christine Sinclair recibió una mención honorífica al ser la más grande anotadora del mundo:

The Greatest Goalscorer in the World✨@sincy12 is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award. pic.twitter.com/e1QBca4hCB