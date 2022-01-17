Tuvimos que desactivar esta cuenta porque el email no fue validado.
La canadiense Christine Sinclair recibió una mención honorífica al ser la más grande anotadora del mundo:
The Greatest Goalscorer in the World✨@sincy12 is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award. pic.twitter.com/e1QBca4hCB— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
Por parte de Latinoamérica, las buenas noticias fue el premio a la chilena Christiane Endler quien ganó el premio a la mejor guardameta del mundo:
Earned it 🧤🏆Congratulations to @TIANEendler! #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2021. pic.twitter.com/vLvQVUs4y7— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022