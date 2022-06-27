Tuvimos que desactivar esta cuenta porque el email no fue validado.
En Países Balos, el periodista de ESPN Martijn van Zijtveld, encendió las alarmas sobre su posible llegada al PSV Eindhoven.
Op persoonlijk titel kan ik melden dat James Rodriguez zojuist bij de fysio was waar PSV alle keuringen doet. Tovert Marcel Brands deze daadwerkelijk uit z'n hoge hoed? #PSV#JamesRodriguez— Martijn van Zijtveld (@mvanzijtveld) June 27, 2022
Pero esto rápidamente fue desmentido por el periodista Pipe Sierra de Win Sport:
🚨 Por ahora, no hay nada entre James Rodríguez (30) y el #PSV. De hecho, el colombiano llegó hoy a Catar para entrenarse con #AlRayyan, mientras espera su nuevo equipo pic.twitter.com/qVAkiuQzTQ— Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 27, 2022
Fabrizio Romano fue otro que negó el probable fichaje de James con el PSV.
Many questions on James Rodriguez after rumours on medical tests today as new PSV Eindhoven player. No, been told James knows nothing of PSV as things stand. ❌🇨🇴 #PSVJames wants to return to European football - that’s why he has not accepted Botafogo bid yet. Race still open.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022
Actualmente James Rodríguez es jugador del Al Rayyan Sports Club y este lunes se entrenó con el club:
تدريبات الرهيب قبل السفر للمعسكر الاعدادي بهولندا 🇳🇱Al-Rayyan training before traveling to the preparatory camp in the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/ta9OpoRr79— AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) June 27, 2022