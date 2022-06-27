En Países Balos, el periodista de ESPN Martijn van Zijtveld, encendió las alarmas sobre su posible llegada al PSV Eindhoven.

Pero esto rápidamente fue desmentido por el periodista Pipe Sierra de Win Sport:

Fabrizio Romano fue otro que negó el probable fichaje de James con el PSV.

Many questions on James Rodriguez after rumours on medical tests today as new PSV Eindhoven player. No, been told James knows nothing of PSV as things stand. ❌🇨🇴 #PSVJames wants to return to European football - that’s why he has not accepted Botafogo bid yet. Race still open.