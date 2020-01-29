Esposa de Kobe Bryant dice estar "completamente devastada" por su pérdida

Tuvimos que desactivar esta cuenta porque el email no fue validado.
Momentos difíciles
"Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorable marido, Kobe - el increíble padre de nuestros hijos; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna - una cariñosa, pensativa y maravillosa hija, y maravillosa hermana de Natalia, Bianka y Capri", escribió Vanessa Bryant en su cuenta en Instagram.
Bryant y su hija fallecieron el domingo al estrellarse el helicóptero en el que viajaban junto a otras siete personas en una intrincada zona montañosa cerca de Los Ángeles.
"No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan profundamente amados. Fuimos increíblemente bendecidos al tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran con nosotros para siempre", añadió Bryant, con quien Kobe se casó en 2001.
"Es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos cada día, tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe y nuestra niña Gigi nos iluminan el camino".
Bryant ganó cinco títulos de la NBA con los Lakers, equipo en el que jugó toda su carrera de 20 años.
El quinteto vuelve a su cancha del Staples Center el viernes, cuando deben rendirse homenajes a la leyenda.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
