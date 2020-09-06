Emotivo mensaje de Donovan Mitchell para su abuela panameña

Tuvimos que desactivar esta cuenta porque el email no fue validado.
El astro de Utah fue tendencia este domingo en las redes sociales
“Estoy arruinado hombre... Sé que estás en un lugar mejor abuela … ¡Estoy en shock! ¡Eras todo un luchador! ¡Sin ti esta familia no está aquí! ¡Desde los viajes para verte en Georgia o las reuniones familiares o incluso de regreso en Dobbs Ferry!”, escribió Donovan Mitchel.
Donovan continuó con su mensaje destacando como su abuela le enseñaba español y sus viajes a Panamá.
Im messed up man.... I know your in a better place grandma... I’m in shock! You were such a fighter! Without you this family isn’t here! From the trips to see you in Georgia or the family reunions or even back in Dobbs Ferry! Trying to teach me and Jordan Spanish! There is no Donovan Mitchell without you! I don’t get here if it wasnt for you! The man I am today the mother I have today and the sister I have today was your legacy... started with you coming from Panama!! The last game you were able to see was me scoring 57.... who would’ve thought! That was all you pulling me along... you stayed strong to watch me through it! I love you grandma I will forever miss you! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU 🙏🏾😭
"¡Intentando enseñarnos español a mí ya Jordan! ¡No hay Donovan Mitchell sin ti! ¡No llegaría aquí si no fuera por ti! El hombre que soy hoy la madre que tengo hoy y la hermana que tengo hoy fue tu legado ¡¡Empecé contigo viniendo de Panamá!!”, destacó.
“El último juego que pudiste ver fue yo anotando 57… ¡quién lo hubiera pensado! Eso fue todo lo que me empujaste… ¡te mantuviste fuerte para observarme a través de eso! ¡Te amo, abuela, siempre te extrañaré! GRACIAS, GRACIAS, GRACIAS”, sentenció el astro de la NBA.