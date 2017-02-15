Mayweather desmiente posible combate ante McGregor

VISITE
Antes de que el peleador escribiera que aún no hay acuerdo para el combate, Anthony Marnell, presidente de la Comisión Atlética de Nevada, confirmó que la comisión recibió información de que las dos partes estaban trabajando para llegar a un acuerdo.
Marnell agregó que las conversaciones tienen que superar varios desafíos. Pero, sin embargo, dijo que "cuando hay mucho dinero de por medio" no es fácil descartar que las negociaciones siguen en marcha, a pesar de lo que Mayweather publicó.
There seems to be several rumors floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn't been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know.
Las dos partes han estado en conversaciones y hablando sobre una posible pelea desde hace casi un año.
El mes pasado, la UFC ofreció a McGregor y a Mayweather 25 millones de dólares para cada uno por protagonizar la pelea, pero el primero de ellos pide 100 millones e incluso dijo que está dispuesto a pelear con o sin la participación de UFC.
Although there has been several rumors circulating thru media suggesting that I will have an upcoming fight, I'd like to set that record straight and state that there has been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time. I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know!
Marnell indicó que "las cosas se pondrán difíciles cuando todo mundo se entere que ellos quieren 100 millones de dólares, esa cifra no la digo yo, la dijeron ellos, pero esa cantidad es mucha para una pelea. Veremos qué pasa".
Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done... take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people.
